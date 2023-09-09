McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — A shooting early Saturday in the border town of Miguel Aleman, Mexico, resulted in several injuries, including U.S. citizens, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said.

The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. Saturday in the dangerous northern Mexican border state of Tamaulipas.

CBP officials said seven of the victims were transported in two Mexican ambulances via the port of entry in Roma, Texas, to hospitals in the United States.

Victims transported across the border into Texas included U.S. citizens and Mexican nationals who were brought “to local hospitals for treatment,” CBP officials said.

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, a Democrat who represents Texas, including Starr County where the border town of Roma is located, told Border Report that he was working to get more information. He added: “We know that the injured individuals, including U.S. citizens and lawful permanent U.S. residents, are getting medical care. I will continue to monitor this situation with U.S. Customs and Border Protection.”

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

