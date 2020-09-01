Brandy Thompson’s goal is to help her clients through a difficult time whether it be a divorce, custody battle, or dealing with Children’s Protective Services. She understands that cases can be complicated and messy but she strives to work hard and get the best result possible for each and every client.

Despite a common misconception that lawyers come from elite backgrounds, Brandy Thompson is no stranger to working for what she wants. She grew up in a house with her parents and two siblings who were all supported by the earnings of her father’s factory job. At the young age of 14, Brandy started her first job, and has worked ever since. Even though she worked through high school, she managed to be named Valedictorian of a class of over 220 students.

Brandy secured a full scholarship to Lake Superior State University where she majored in Pre-Law and met her (future) husband. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from LSSU and proceeded on to Michigan State University for Law School where she became a member of the prestigious Law Review and graduated with high honors. While in Law School she began working as a research clerk for The Kronzek Firm. She enjoyed working at the firm so much, she never left! In fact, after nearly 12 years at The Kronzek Firm, she was the first attorney to be offered a partnership in the firm.

Even when Brandy is not working she maintains a very busy schedule as an active mother of two, and an active member of her community. She is Vice President of the PTA, Girl Scout Troop Leader, and takes part in numerous other community organizations/activities. When she has free time, she loves to experiment in the kitchen and try new recipes; her new favorite recipe is Poblano Soup. She also enjoys shopping and loves finding the ultimate bargain!

Brandy is a Michigan native, so you might be surprised to know that she hates winter. In fact, she doesn’t even own a pair of winter boots or snow pants because she has no intention of ever playing in the snow! Despite her revulsion to winter, she will likely never leave Michigan. Brandy has such deep family roots and has forged such strong relationships in both her personal and professional life that she could never see herself leaving (except maybe for a vacation to a warmer climate).