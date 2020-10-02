Being Breast Aware: Know your cancer risk

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Every year in the United States, around 250,000 women, and 2,300 men, hear the words “you have breast cancer.” According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on average 42,000 women, and 510 men will lose their battle and die.

Those are statistics 6 News Anchor Chivon Kloepfer knows all too well, after losing both her mother and aunt to breast cancer when she was still in school.

It’s a disease Chivon thinks about every day, and it’s something she looks to fight each year, by taking action, through prevention.

Because of her family history, she knows she has a higher risk of being diagnosed with breast cancer, so twice a year, she visits the MSU Women’s Imaging Center.

Her yearly mammogram exam allows doctors to look at the different tissues in the breast, and spot abnormalities, or cancer.

“We’re looking for calcifications, we’re looking for clusters or groups of calcifications,” says Dr. David R. Anderson M.D.

Doctors also recommend Chivon has a breast MRI done every year, as well. That MRI takes a little longer than a mammogram, about 25 minutes of lying very, very still.

In the video above, Chivon takes you with her, as she goes through those screenings.

Every October, the country raises awareness about breast cancer, and the importance of knowing your family history, getting tested, and knowing the signs and symptoms.