Company owner Tom Morgan formed Bud, Branch & Blossom in 2014 as a way to put his passion for unique plant material and creative hardscapes to work in service of others in the community. When designing a yard, Tom likes to use features that compliment the home or business’s architecture. An upright sweetgum might be used in front of a chimney to match the scale and height. A bubbling rock might be recommended next to a flagstone patio as a focal point.

