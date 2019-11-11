Looking for the best local stores? You’ve come to the right place! WLNS Buy Local Guide features the very best of Mid-Michigan’s businesses. Grocery, Apparel, Specialty items, Jewelers, and much more. Lansing’s ever-evolving commercial scene can sometimes leave you out of the loop when it comes to discovering local businesses. Let the WLNS Buy Local Guide help you find the perfect store you’ve been looking for!

Shop City of St. Johns

Allaby & Brewbaker – Residential, Business and Farm insurance

Butler Financial – Independent Financial Advisors

Fab Five Design @ Whimsical Party Gallery – Custom designs

Kurt’s Appliance Center – Appliances and Services

The Mint Door Boutique – Women’s Clothing Store

Oh Mi Organics – Gourmet Chocolate

Rehmenn’s – Men & Women Clothing Store

Unique Reflections – Beauty Salon

Woodbury Flowers – Flower Shop

Shop City of Williamston

Cliff Hart-All State Insurance – Car Insurance

D&G Equipment – Residential, Commercial, Agriculture Equipment

Kodets Williamston True Value – Hardware Store