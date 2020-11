Cameron Tool Corporation

Located on the north side of Lansing Michigan, Cameron Tool Corporation is focused on making steel dies (or tooling) primarily for the automotive industry. The die that we make provides the structural foundation of a car or SUV or truck. At Cameron Tool, we make the die that is later used in a production facility to stamp out parts that sent to automotive assemblers. Once a die is built, a coil of steel is fed through the die and parts are stamped out. At Cameron Tool, we build the die and ship it to our customer where the parts are stamped out.