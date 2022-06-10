LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The race for Michigan’s governor has not been a quiet one.

With candidates being disqualified for fraud, candidates being arrested, and new laws being created in response to fraud, the race for the Governor’s mansion has been turbulent.

The GOP primary’s frontrunner, James Craig, was tossed off the ballot after officials found his petition was riddled with fraudulent signatures.

Millionaire and candidate Perry Johnson has also been kicked off the ballot, and his appeals were also tossed by the Michigan Supreme Court. Now, Johnson is calling on a federal judge to hear his case.

While the Michigan Supreme Court ruled on Johnson and Craig on Friday June 3, Donna Brandenburg didn’t hear about her campaign’s fate until the next Tuesday, after the ballot deadline had passed. So far, she’s been silent.

All the drama surrounding ballot signatures has led to a discussion regarding new petition drive laws. Governor Whitmer, however, says “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

Getting kicked off the ballot isn’t the only problem that Republicans are facing. Republican candidate Ryan Kelley was arrested in his West Michigan home on Thursday for his alleged role in the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Kelley faces several misdemeanor charges.

Also in this week’s edition of The Capital Rundown, 6 Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick shares his thoughts with anchor Jorma Duran regarding this hectic week in Michigan politics.

To learn more about all this political drama, check out the video player above.