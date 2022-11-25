The holiday season doesn’t slow down the news coming from Michigan’s capital city.

In this week’s Capital Rundown, you’ll learn about President Joe Biden’s plans to visit Bay City. President Biden visits Michigan fairly frequently, he was last here back in September.

Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin was in Italy and the Middle East during Thanksgiving. Slotkin met with officials to discuss the strategic partnership between the United States and Jordan.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made history after appointing Kyra Harris Bolden to the Michigan Supreme Court. She is Michigan’s first Black Supreme Court Justice.

Elizabeth Clement was also named the new Chief Justice of the Michigan Supreme Court.

There’s all of that and more in this week’s Capital Rundown.