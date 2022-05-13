LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — With a record number of Republican gubernatorial candidates- Kevin Rinke is establishing his main goals for the Great Lakes State.

“The first thing that we have to do is look at the people in Michigan,” said Rinke.

The candidate also introduced proposals to eliminate the personal income tax at 4.25%.

Rinke’s reasoning has to do with Michigan families.

“I happen to think that families in Michigan know how to spend their money better than the government of Michigan knows how to spend it. All of these families are experiencing the highest inflation we’ve had in 40 years,” continued Rinke. “And here we have government in Michigan taxing us at one of the highest rates of any state in our country.”

