LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Republican State Rep. Mark Tisdel announced Wednesday a plan to encourage statewide firearm safety through secure storage.

Tisdel leads a bipartisan coalition of Michigan legislators that are sponsoring a plan to encourage gun owners to follow safety protocols by incentivizing increased training and access to enhanced weapon storage.

He said tax credits for expenses related to training and equipment, including criminal and civil defense protections conditioned upon safe storage, will help promote firearm safety across the state.

“Safe storage is important not only to secure firearms against those who would take and use them for evil, but also to prevent tragic accidents involving children,” Tisdel said in a press release. “Through liability protections and tax savings, our bipartisan plan will encourage smart, safe habits by responsible gun owners.”

The legislation package includes four house bills, sponsored by both Democrats and Republicans.

“Finding common ground to prevent death and injury from abused and misused weapons must be a priority. These bipartisan policy proposals will help initiate a serious discussion about how to make Michigan safer,” Tisdel said.