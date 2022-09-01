LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Supporters of an effort to expand voting opportunities in Michigan are asking the state Supreme Court to put the proposed constitutional amendment on the fall ballot.

The move came a day after the Board of State Canvassers deadlocked 2-2 on the issue, a tie that blocks it. Republicans voted no while Democrats voted in favor of giving the question to voters.

“We are hopeful the Michigan Supreme Court will place this important proposal on the ballot, despite the Board of State Canvassers’ partisan deadlock,” said Khalilah Spencer, board president for Promote the Vote 2022. “The ‘challengers’ have made frivolous arguments to block this proposal. More than 664,000 Michigan voters signed our petition to place the fundamental right to vote in Michigan’s Constitution and their voices should not be silenced. It’s time to get partisan politics out of the way and let the people of Michigan decide.”

The amendment to the constitution would require nine days of in-person early voting, state-funded absentee ballot drop boxes and postage for absentee ballots and applications.

Advocates submitted more than enough signatures to meet the 425,000-signature threshold. But the two Republican canvassers said some language was unclear.

The state GOP opposes the proposal.