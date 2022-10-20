LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan voters will decide on Proposal One during the midterm election on Nov. 8.

Voting in favor of Proposal One would limit a lawmaker’s tenure to 12 years in the state legislature and require financial disclosure rules for lawmakers and state executive leaders such as the governor, secretary of state and attorney general.

Financial transparency from lawmakers would include income, assets, liabilities, future employment agreements and gifts from lobbyists among other things.

Voting against Proposal One would keep current term limits in the state lawmakers serving up to six years in the House and eight years in the Senate, and legislators and state executive leaders would not have to disclose their finances.

Rich Studley, Volunteer Chair for Voters for Transparency and Term Limits, said members of this group believe Proposal One would provide more clarity when it comes to financial disclosure.

“Michigan is one of only two states in the country that do not require lawmakers and state officers to file annual detailed financial disclosure reports,” said Studley. “We think that’s unacceptable.”

Kurt O’Keefe, Executive Director of the No More Time for Career Politicians Ballot Committee, said that group members believe Proposal One is deceptive.

“They just say what flavor can we wrap around doubling term limits in the house and upping them by 50% in the Senate. The people don’t want that,” O’Keefe said. “That’s why it’s all wrapped up with these other things. What it does is it doubles the amount of time most politicians can stay in office in Michigan.”

If passed, Proposal One would lessen a politician’s general term in the state legislature by two years but allow them to serve the entire time in one chamber.

O’Keefe says he believes the current term limits in the state have been beneficial.

“What we’ve brought with term limits is diversity. There’s more women; there’s more minorities. There’s turnover. Who’s this 14-year politician that did so much damage? Less than 7% of the people who have served have served 14 years — meaning eight in the senate and six in the house,” continued O’Keefe. “That’s not a problem. It’s a fake solution in search of a problem that doesn’t exist.”

According to Studley, term limits have been problematic.

“The unintended consequence of term limits is that running for the state house has become a stepping stone to higher office,” said Studley. “You have people who are elected and if they’re elected into the majority the first time they attend the legislative committee meeting or public hearing they might be charring a committee. We think a little additional experience would be helpful.”

While Studley and O’Keefe stand on opposite sides of Proposal One, they both agree on one thing: they want the public to study up on all of the ballot proposals.