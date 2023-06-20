LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — Around 51% of Michiganders believe aliens exist and 61% of that chunk believe they have visited Earth.

According to an EPIC-MRA poll of 600 Michiganders, 57% of the men believe in aliens but only 45% of women do.

The gender gap continues. 54% of Republican men believe and 36% of women do too.

It’s the same on the Democratic side, 62% for men and 53% for women.

Here’s one that might surprise you, 46% of people with a high school education or less think aliens are real, but it’s 54% among college grads.

Among the masses, 51% of whites and 44% of Black people believe in Aliens.

6 News pollster Bernie Porn reports the national average on this issue is 64%, well above the 51% around here.

“We’re less than the national average in believing there are intelligent life forms and I got an email this morning saying you messed up. You should have asked if there are intelligent life forms on this planet,” said Porn.

Maybe somebody should ask the aliens that question.