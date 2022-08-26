LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – When Michiganders were polled and asked what’s important to them, there was a new number one issue.

Almost one in five people said their number one concern was ‘addressing abortion laws.’

A new poll conducted by the research firm Epic MRA surveyed Michiganders on several political issues, among those was abortion rights.

When asked if they would describe themselves as “pro-choice” or “pro-life” 58% of those surveyed said they were pro-choice while 33% said they were pro-life.

Those numbers and their 25% differential have been relatively consistent over the years, but when asked how they planned to vote on a ballot proposal in November that would establish abortion as a right in Michigan, the margin between the two sides got even bigger: 67% of voters said they planned to vote yes. Just 24% said they’d vote no.

That’s a 43-point difference.

The political demographics of the poll revealed that 37% of the poll’s respondents consider themselves conservative, 28% are moderate, 22% are liberal and 13% filled in that they were undecided.