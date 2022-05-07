LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Pro-choice lawmakers are working on several fronts to ensure abortion rights remain in Michigan.

The Rundown caught up with one of those lawmakers, Democratic State Rep. Julie Brixie, and she shared her thoughts.

“Yeah, it’s pretty devastating. As a woman who has fought for this issue and voted on this issue my entire adult life, it feels very devastating and I feel betrayed by my government, and as a representative, it really makes me be determined to help elect people who care about this issue and want to make sure that we do not go backwards and provide people reproductive health,” Brixie said.

