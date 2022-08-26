LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Tom Barrett is a current Michigan Senator who hopes to serve in the United States Congress.

He’s battling Elissa Slotkin to represent mid-Michigan in one of the country’s few tossup districts and it’s a newly drawn district here in Michigan.

“Governor Whitmer, the Democrat candidate for governor, carried my district by four points and I won by 10 points. So I do feel that I have a lot of crossover capability to reach independent voters,” Barrett told The Rundown.

“A lot of factors with that are attributable to failed leadership in Washington D.C.,” Barrett said. “The country is on the wrong track. That’s why I’m running for Congress.”

