LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — With new polling numbers regarding the GOP race for Michigan governor, and James Craig announcing his run as a write-in candidate, there’s a lot to unpack this week.

As of mid-June, around 45% of Republican voters are undecided on who they want to compete against current Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

“If you think about it, many of these candidates are just now at this juncture, getting into the running of TV commercials,” Skubick said.

Plus, the future of Perry Johnson’s political career is still up in the air after he was thrown off the Republican primary ballot.

And one time favorite James Craig has decided he will run as a write-in candidate.

Breaking it all down for us is Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick.

You can watch the full interview in the video player above.