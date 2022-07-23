LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Republican candidates for governor squared off in their last debate earlier this week, which was a little more rough-and-tumble.

Tudor Dixon pointed out that the men seemed to be upset about the establishment.

“Maybe they should define establishment and how they would actually work with this mysterious establishment,” said Tudor Dixon.

Soldano fired back, saying his definition of “establishment” was Dixon’s campaign.

“You’re our version of Gretchen Whitmer,” said Kevin Rinke. “You’ll say anything, the commercial, do anything to get elected.”

According to Tim Skubick, the debate got “pretty ugly,” calling the men’s behavior towards Dixon a “Hail Mary,” on their part.

