LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There’s been no shortage of political news in Michigan this week, from two proposed tax cuts to COVID-19 waves increasing transmission levels of COVID-19 in 40 counties.

According to 6 News Capital Correspondent Tim Skubick, Michigan Senate Republicans brought up a tax cut plan that would total between $2.5 and $2.7 billion.

On the other side of the aisle, Governor Gretchen Whitmer proposed a plan that would give $500 that would go to taxpayers.

As for a timeline, Skubick says it’s uncertain.

“They could theoretically go in the room tomorrow and take about 10 minutes to say “I’ll give you what you want,” said Skubick. “It’ll probably be a little uglier than that.”

Additionally, COVID-19 numbers across the state are increasing, with many counties entering the medium or high-risk category.

As for masking, Skubick doesn’t foresee any statewide mandates

“The schools, of course, are concerned here in some continue to have policies,” continued Skubick.

