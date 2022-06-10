LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In a crazy week of Michigan politics, the Jan. 6 news took the cake.

The House Select Committee investigating Jan. 6 held the first of several public hearings on Thursday night, and it was filled with emotional and raw testimony.

Investigators called the violence at the Capitol an “attempted coup,” and they blamed former president Donald Trump for the violence.

This week on the Rundown, we have CBS Correspondent Skyler Henry breaking it all down.

Plus, we hear from U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin, who spent five hours locked in her office at the Capitol on Jan. 6, and said she is glad the committee is now sharing their findings with the public.

And finally, the Rundown chatted with Javed Ali, who used to work for the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI. He’s now a public policy expert at the University of Michigan.

We asked Ali about the new information and videos that came out of the hearings, and asked him what happens next.

To watch all of that and more, click on the video player at the top of the page.