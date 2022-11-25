WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) – Following a three-year legal fight, the Supreme Court cleared the way for former President Donald Trump’s tax returns to be turned over to a congressional committee.

The court rejected Trump’s plea without comment for an order that would have prevented the Treasury Department from giving six years of tax returns for Trump and some of his businesses to the Democrat-controlled House Ways and Means Committee.

It’s the former president’s second recent loss in the Supreme Court.

In October, the court refused to step into the legal fight surrounding the FBI search of his Florida estate that turned up classified documents.

Those documents are at the heart of another Trump legal move.

A federal appeals court will listen to arguments about whether the appointment of a special master in that case is needed.

“The Department of Justice has argued all along that it was inappropriate for the district court judge to have even appointed a special master,” said former federal prosecutor David Weinstein.

The Independent Arbiter Judge Raymond Dearie began his work as special master in September, reviewing the documents seized from Trump’s Florida estate.

“What they’re doing is urging the court of appeals to overturn what the district court judge has done throughout the appointment of the special master and allow the Department of Justice to proceed forward with its investigation,” said Weinstein.

The judges appeared to side with the DOJ, pushing Trump’s attorneys on whether they believe the seizure of documents was unlawful, asking:

“If you can’t establish that, then what are we doing here?”

The Department of Justice appointed a special counsel to lead the probe into the former president’s handling of classified documents which some legal experts say could mean the criminal investigation may be coming to a close.

“I would expect that we are going to see something either at the very end of this year or the beginning of next year with regard to a potential indictment in this matter. And being a candidate for office at this point in time and not having been nominated doesn’t provide any different protection for him,” said Weinstein.