LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Latest poll numbers show that Governor Gretchen Whitmer has an 11% lead over Tudor Dixon and she’s hit the important 50% support mark.

WLNS Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick says while those numbers are good for Whitmer, they aren’t really a surprise.

“Let’s point out that Tudor Dixon, basically at 39%, is doing a good job of holding on to her Republican base, which of course she needed to win the primary election. But the last time I checked, governors are not elected at a primary election. They have to win in the general election” Skubick said.

“And since Aug. 2, it appears that Tudor Dixon has done very little to move the numbers off of her base of 39% to a higher number that would get her closer to being the governor.”

Skubick attributes Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s leads to their familiarity and how no one knows their opponents.

