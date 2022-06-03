LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The race for governor just keeps getting crazier, and it’s charging ahead with five fewer people in the running for the Republican nomination.

That’s after the State Election Bureau said they had too many fraudulent signatures to meet the minimum required to be on the ballot.

This week many of them, including two front runners, were dealt a legal blow by a Michigan appeals court.

6 News Capital Correspondent Tim Skubick explains to the Rundown this strange legal situation.

