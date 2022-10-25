LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The stakes are much higher in this final debate for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer than they were at the first debate on Oct. 13.

After a strong performance in the first debate and with the influx of millions of dollars and belated TV advertising, GOP challenger Tudor Dixon has made this a contest that is much closer than the governor’s camp would prefer.

Following that debate, one polling firm had it as a statistical dead heat, but the same firm reports this week that the governor has a six-point advantage, with 6% of the voters still sitting on the fence.

Dixon will try to corral those undecided voters, but her chances of getting all of them are not very good, according to pollster Bernie Porn.

“When you look at the undecided votes, it’s probably going to split right down the middle,” said Porn.

The governor should be mindful that she needs to motivate more African-American voters to turn out for her, which is why former President Barack Obama will be in Detroit Saturday at a noon rally, and why they are running a TV commercial for the governor.

With her opponent now nipping at her heels, will Whitmer be more aggressive than in the last debate?

While voters expect both candidates to harp away at their opponent’s shortfalls, they also want to hear the candidate’s own vision on what they will do if elected.

Dixon and Whitmer will have to balance the attacks with a positive message and if they hit too hard on the negatives, they run the risk of turning off the very voters they need to win.