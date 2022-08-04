LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Supporters of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are already trying to define who her opponent is before Tudor Dixon backers have a chance to do that first.

To win elections, voters need to know who their candidates are and candidates want to define themselves in positive terms.

Ar a GOP rally this week, the state GOP party vice chair defined Tudor Dixon this way.

“She was a younger, smarter and hotter Gretchen Whitmer,” said Marshawn Maddock.

Dixon has already made attempts to define her opponent.

“This is going to be an epic battle between a conservative businesswoman and a mother against a far left birthing parent and career politician,” said Dixon.

The issue is that only a few folks in the room heard that comparison.

Meanwhile, the incumbent gubernatorial candidate and her backers are moving quickly with the first television ad trying to define who the Democrats think Dixon is.

The commercial reports that Dixon does not support abortions in the case of rape or incest and claims that Tudor does not favor abortions to save the life of the mother.

Dixon now says she supports saving the life of the mother but the ad concludes that Dixon’s stance is not acceptable for Michigan.

The governor will let others attack her opponent while she says that she is focused on doing her job.

Former Governor Engler defined Whitmer as using this campaign as a stepping stone.

“In the Gretchen Whitmer campaign, they are dreaming of the next campaign, her presidential campaign,” said Engler.

Until the Dixon campaign buys commercials to tell the voters who she is, the Democrats will spend their dollars on mass media to do that for her.