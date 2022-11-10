LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Donald Trump’s endorsement of Tudor Dixon, Matt Deperno and Kristina Karamo has backfired.

The top three GOP candidates were so mired in what the Democrats called their extreme positions on issues that they never pivoted or appealed to independent voters.

“They never did the pivot because they were so wrapped up in getting the nomination and taking such an extreme position on abortion and the big lie about the 2020 election,” said Bernie Porn. “They were in no position when they could to appeal to independent voters,”

Little did the Republicans know that when they finally got Roe v. Wade overturned at the U.S. Supreme Court that it would drive a record number of voters to the polls – and a majority voted for Democrats.

“That’s why we had the highest turnout of any mid-term election,” said Bernie Porn.

Regarding the new Democratic control of the state house and senate, it was the new voting districts from the redistricting commission that gave the Democrats a shot for the first time in 38 years.

All that combined to make it a bad day at the office for Michigan Republicans on Tuesday.