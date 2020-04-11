6 News Capital Rundown: Episode 10

This week on the 6 News Capital Rundown we’re talking about Governor Whitmer’s decision to extend the Stay Home-Stay Safe order, a shift in the race for the White House and the possibility of voting by mail in Michigan.

6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick is taking a deep dive into the Whitmer decision to extend through the end of the month the executive order to keep people at home and safe. But what happens at the end of April if COVID-19 is still a threat in Michigan? Tim looks at that possibility and what the governor will do to stem backlash.

Plus, when Sen. Bernie Sanders dropped out of the race for the Democratic nomination for president it moved former vice president Joe Biden into position to take on President Donald Trump. We’ll have a breakdown of what the polls are saying about that showdown.

And what are the chances you might be voting by mail in Michigan? Other states already do it. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson in on the Rundown to talk about the possibility that might happen, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

All that and a lot more is in this week’s Rundown, and you can see it all in the video above.