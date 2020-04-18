6 News Capital Rundown: Episode 11

This week on the 6 News Capital Rundown, the world continues to struggle in the fight against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

6 News Capitol correspondent Tim Skubick takes a look at how Governor Gretchen Whitmer is dealing with angry protesters surround the Capitol and if their calls for loosening the “Stay Home-Stay Safe” restrictions is going to have an impact.

Michigan’s lieutenant governor Garlin Gilchrist shares with how he is assisting Gov. Whitmer in the day-to-day decisions that must be made to best fight COVID-19 at the state level.

And two of Michigan’s Congressional delegation offer their views on the crisis. Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin and Republican John Moolenaar about the decisions being made at the state and federal levels that are affecting Michiganders every day.

It’s a full Rundown and you can watch it all in the video above.