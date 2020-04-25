6 News Capital Rundown: Episode 12

In this week’s episode of the 6 News Capital Rundown, we’re talking COVID-19 and how day-to-day life is changing in Michigan and beyond.

6 News Capital Correspondent Tim Skubick takes a deep dive into Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s Friday announcement that her “Stay Home-Stay Safe” executive order is being extended into mid-May. That decision comes at the same time she is loosening some restrictions on which businesses can re-open.

Republican Party chair Ronna McDaniel takes a look at how COVID-19 is changing the political landscape and you should hear what she has to say about Michigan’s Democratic governor.

Plus, the federal pursestrings are loosening and small businesses could benefit. Two of Michigan’s Congressional delegation chime in on the move to provide help for businesses.

There’s a lot of ground to cover and you can see it all in the video above.