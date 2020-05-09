6 News Capital Rundown: Episode 14

In this week’s episode of the 6 News Capital Rundown the heat turns up on Governor Gretchen Whitmer to loosen her “Stay Home – Stay Safe” restrictions.

6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick is talking about Whitmer’s decision to extend the stay home order until May 28, even as she gives the green light for some businesses to open.

The governor is being sued by Republican state lawmakers and we’ll hear from legislators from both sides of the aisle over that legal move.

And can the governor even be sued? Our 6 News legal expert takes a close look at that and what he has to say might surprise you.

We’ve got a full plate on this week’s Rundown and you can see it all in the video above.