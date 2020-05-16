6 News Capital Rundown: Episode 15

In this week’s edition of the 6 News Capital Rundown, the struggle to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic in Michigan continues, the debate over guns in the State Capitol building heats up and how is the bill for all the relief payments going to be paid?

6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick weighs in on Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s political, and legal, battles in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel speaks out on the move, or lack of movement, to ban guns from the State Capitol building.

And Michigan’s U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow is talking about what happens when the bill comes due for the COVID-19 stimulus payments and other relief packages.

We have another full lineup on this week’s Rundown, and you can see it all in the video above.