6 News Capital Rundown: Episode 16

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s a holiday weekend and the 6 News Capital Rundown is here with a recap of a busy week in Michigan and beyond.

6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick takes a deep dive into Governor Whitmer’s decisions to loosen some of the “Safer at Home” restrictions in parts of the state.

We’ll hear from the U.S. Congressman who represents the area that Whitmer opened up and hear his reaction to the decision and what it means for the people he represents.

And Michigan U.S. Senator Gary Peters is talking about reopening the state and the importance of personal protection equipment in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

All that and a lot more in this week’s Rundown and you can see it all in the video above.