6 News Capital Rundown: Episode 19

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – As the number of new COVID-19 cases continue to slow in the state, Michigan continues to re-open.

That’s bringing a new set of rules and challenges.

6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick is looking at the race for the White House and how Michigan is leaning towards supporting Democrat Joe Biden. But the state’s voters have been down this road before in 2016, eventually returning a surprise win for Donald Trump.

Police reform is in the spotlight around the world and Michigan U.S. Senator Gary Peters is on the Rundown to talk about how the death of George Floyd is changing the hearts and minds of Americans.

And Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green is sharing his perspective on the challenges facing law enforcement when dealing with racism in the ranks.

