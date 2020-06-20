6 News Capital Rundown: Episode 20

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – This has been a busy week and the 6 News Capital Rundown is covering a lot of ground.

We’ve been in the grips of the COVID-19 pandemic in Michigan for 100 days. This week, as 6 News Capital Correspondent Tim Skubick tells us, there is some good news for people who live in Michigan.

Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin takes a deep dive into why the George Floyd death is such an important point for our nation.

Vice President Mike Pence brings the race for the White House to Michigan and, in a candid interview, shares why Michigan is such a key for re-election.

And President Trump, in a one-on-one interview from the White House Rose Garden, talks about how he’ll fight defunding the police and the possibility Americans will see a second stimulus check.

There is a lot to talk about