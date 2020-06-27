6 News Capital Rundown: Episode 21

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – This has been another busy week for the 6 News Capital Rundown and we have a lot to get to.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases climbed at a higher rate this past week in Michigan and that has 6 News Capital Correspondent Tim Skubick posing some tough questions to Governor Gretchen Whitmer about the path forward for the state.

Republican John James is taking on Michigan U.S. Senator Gary Peters this November and he’s hitting the campaign trail through mid-Michigan. James is talking to the Rundown about the polls and the race ahead.

And the Rundown also is talking to Senator Gary Peters to get his side of the upcoming race to keep his seat. But the senator is also voicing his views on criminal justice in America.

The Rundown is full this week and you can see it all in the video above.