6 News Capital Rundown: Episode 23

Capital Rundown
Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Independence Day holiday is behind us and the political climate is heating up on the Capital Rundown.

6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick takes a closer look at Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s moves to put some teeth in the move to mandate wearing masks in public buildings during the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s a controversial topic that is generating a lot of discussion.

The two presumed candidates for President are in the Rundown this week. We’ll have one-on-one interviews with Democrat Joe Biden and President Donald Trump. Biden is talking about how the White House has botched its response to COVID-19. President Trump is saying not only does he want to see a second stimulus check, he wants to see a larger check sent out to Americans.

It’s another busy week and the Rundown is full. You can see it all in the video above.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan