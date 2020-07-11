6 News Capital Rundown: Episode 23

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Independence Day holiday is behind us and the political climate is heating up on the Capital Rundown.

6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick takes a closer look at Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s moves to put some teeth in the move to mandate wearing masks in public buildings during the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s a controversial topic that is generating a lot of discussion.

The two presumed candidates for President are in the Rundown this week. We’ll have one-on-one interviews with Democrat Joe Biden and President Donald Trump. Biden is talking about how the White House has botched its response to COVID-19. President Trump is saying not only does he want to see a second stimulus check, he wants to see a larger check sent out to Americans.

It’s another busy week and the Rundown is full. You can see it all in the video above.