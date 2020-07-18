6 News Capital Rundown: Episode 24

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – This has been a week of ups and downs and the 6 News Capital Rundown has all the moves covered.

This has been a tough week for Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. 6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick explains how COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in the state. Now the governor is doubling-down on the “Mask Up” mandate in Michigan.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr stopped into Michigan and blasted China on intellectual property theft, spying and a list of other topics. We’ll hear from him in the Rundown.

Michigan House Speaker Rep. Lee Chatfield is asked about the governor’s order of a $500 fine for not wearing a mask inside a public building. You won’t want to miss what he has to say about that.

You can get caught up on all the people making headlines this past week in the Rundown. It’s all in the video above.