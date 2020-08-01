6 News Capital Rundown: Episode 26

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – We here at the Rundown are putting a bow on the month of July and what a month it was!

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is tightening restrictions in northern Michigan as efforts continue to curb the growth of COVID-19 in the state. 6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick is taking a look at the impact of the governor’s decision and what her critics have to say about this latest move.

We go one-on-one with President Trump from the White House. He’s talking about getting back to work, going back to school and staying safe through it all.

And Tuesday is the August Primary in Michigan and voting is taking on a very different look for this election. Count on the Rundown to give you the real information you need about absentee voting and more.

