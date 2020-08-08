6 News Capital Rundown: Episode 27

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – We’re coming off the August Primary Election in Michigan and that means the Capital Rundown is filled to the brim.

A record 2.5 million ballots were cast this past Tuesday and 6 News Capital Correspondent Tim Skubick weighs in on the message the 1.6 million mail-in ballots cast is sending to the Republicans and Democrats.

The Rundown catches up with Michigan Senate Republican Majority Leader Mike Shirkey who is talking about COVID-19 in the State Capitol, voting in a global pandemic and how we’re all going to get through these challenging times. You’ll want to hear what he’s saying about that.

There’s a battle brewing in Michigan’s Eighth Congressional District. Incumbent U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin is being challenged by Republican primary winner Paul Junge. You’ll hear from both of them as they look down the campaign trail to November 3.

This has been a busy week on the Rundown and you can catch it all in the video above.