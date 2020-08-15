6 News Capital Rundown: Episode 28

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The 6 News Capital Rundown continues to work its way through the month of August and what a week we just wrapped up.

The Rundown has put together the highlights of a week that saw President Trump take action to provide relief for Americans struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic. The Big Ten decided there would be no sports this fall due to the coronavirus. And former vice-president Joe Biden makes his choice for a running mate in the Democrats bid for the White House.

6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick takes a deep dive into Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s push to get more people to wear masks in Michigan and the impact the COVID-19 cases will have on efforts to get student back in their classrooms.

And ABC News Political Director Rick Klein talks about Joe Biden’s selection of Sen. Kamala Harris as a running mate in the race for the White House. Klein says the choice wasn’t an inevitable choice but it was an obvious choice. He’ll explain why on the Rundown.

We’ve filled up the Rundown again and you can watch it all in the video above.