6 News Capital Rundown – Episode 29

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – This has been a big week for the Capital Rundown with a major decision in the Flint water case and the virtual Democratic National Convention nominates… wait for it… Joe Biden. But before that happened the Dems made history with the choice for Veep.

It took 18 months but there is a partial settlement in the flurry of lawsuits that resulted from the Flint water crisis. The dollar total? $600 million is the number the state and victims agreed upon. 6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick breaks down the numbers and what the next steps will be.

Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II steps into the Rundown spotlight and shares some candid thoughts about Governor Gretchen Whitmer. You should hear what he has to say about what he will do if Whitmer moves on to Washington if Joe Biden is voted into the White House.

ABC News Political Director Rick Klein looks back on a historic Democratic National Convention and what’s ahead for the newly-forged ticket of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as they step on the accelerator on the road to the White House.

That’s just part of what’s on this week’s Rundown and you can watch it all in the video above.