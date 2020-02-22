6 News “Capital Rundown”: Episode 3

In this week’s edition of the 6 News “Capital Rundown”, a Democratic State Representative from Lansing says she’s in the running for Speaker of the House and she tells 6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick why she has her eye on the top spot. Plus, hear from both sides in the hotly debated gun control issue. Then, Congressman John Moolenaar drops in to discuss polarization in America, including the divide between President Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. You’ll see that and more in the video above of the 6 News “Capital Rundown”.