6 News Capital Rundown – Episode 30

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – August is coming to a close and it’s making a lot of headlines as the days slip away.

6 News Capital Correspondent Tim Skubick takes a deep dive into the Michigan budget deficit and how estimates missed by $2 billion. Tim explains why the estimates were off and how that is good news.

Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II joins the Rundown to talk about recent protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin and the increasing calls for racial justice.

Then former Michigan governor James Blanchard gives an insider’s look at the condition of the current political climate in the United States. He’s candid and blunt in his views on what’s coming out of the White House.

The Rundown is full again this week and you can watch it all in the video above.