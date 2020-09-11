6 News Capital Rundown – Episode 32

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – You can feel the heat turn up as campaign season kicks into a higher gear and the 6 News Capital Rundown has everything you want to see, and hear, this week.

6 News Capital Correspondent Tim Skubick takes a close look at the contrast between the Joe Biden and President Donald Trump campaigns as they swing through Michigan in back-to-back stops.

Former Republican Michigan Governor Rick Snyder has thrown his support behind Democrat Joe Biden. Now, on the Rundown, he explains the thinking behind his decision and the fallout he’s seeing now.

We’re taking a broader look the political picture in the midwest when the Rundown talks to Ohio Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan. He’s talking about how people traditionally vote with their pocketbooks and why this year is shaping up to be more of the same.

It’s another full Rundown and you can watch it all in the video above.