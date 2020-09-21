6 News Capital Rundown – Episode 33

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The temperature outside is cooling off but the political heat is on as the November elections loom on the horizon.

In this week’s Rundown, 6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick is talking about the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in Michigan, especially in and around universities.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer joins the Rundown to share some thoughts on those COVID-19 numbers and the realistic timeline for a vaccine in Michigan.

Democrat Sen. Kamala Harris is on the presidential ticket with Joe Biden and this week she’s on the Rundown to discuss this moment in history and the economic crisis facing Americans.

