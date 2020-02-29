6 News “Capital Rundown”: Episode 4

In this week’s 6 News “Capital Rundown” we get a Cabinet-level look at global hot spots and challenges facing the post-November election White House.

6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick explores who is talking about the threat of Russian hackers and the upcoming census. He’s also sharing some thoughts about counting absentee ballots and the problems that could cause on Election Night.

Lawmakers are back in Washington DC after a break and they’ve taken action on banning flavored e-cigarettes and finally making lynching a federal hate crime.

Those topics and more are in the video above of the 6 News “Capital Rundown”.