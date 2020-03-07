In this week’s edition of the 6 News “Capital Rundown”, Governor Gretchen Whitmer throws her support behind Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden. But she’s doing more than endorsing, she’s taking a big role in Biden’s campaign. 6 News Capital Correspondent Tim Skubick is talking about the remarkable comeback of Joe Biden and momentum his campaign is building ahead of the Michigan Primary next Tuesday. Those stories, plus a chat with Sam Donaldson and his views on politics over several decades, can be seen in the video above.
6 News Capital Rundown: Episode 5
Posted: / Updated: