6 News Capital Rundown: Episode 8

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered the entire state of Michigan to “Stay Home – Stay Safe” due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And there is still plenty of news from the Capitol and the Rundown has it all in Episode 8.

This week we’re digging into Michigan schools and the impact of COVID-19. Congressman Tim Walberg addresses the issue of fear and the Twitter fight between Gov. Whitmer and President Trump.

We’ll also have what you need to know about your stimulus check money.

Matt Grossman looks into how COVID-19 is changing the 2020 election and, on a much lighter note, 6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick gets you up-to-date on Fred, Michigan’s first dog.

Catch the 6 News Capital Rundown weekly at 7:30 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays on WLAJ-53 and Sunday at 5:30 a.m. on WLNS-TV 6.