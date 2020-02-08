6 News “Capital Rundown”: Whitmer as Veep?, Dem hopeful Tom Steyer & more

This week on the 6 News “Capital Rundown”, what’s behind the talk about Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as a choice for Vice-President on the Democrats 2020 ticket? There’s lots of smoke and 6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick tells us if there’s any fire there. Plus, we have an interview with Democratic presidential hopeful Tom Steyer and an update from our Washington DC bureau.

The show airs weekly on WLNS-TV 6 at 5:30 a.m. Sunday. It also can also be seen weekly on WLAJ-53 on Saturday and Sunday at 7:30 a.m.

