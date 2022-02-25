WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) – In the news this week: Russia has launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, making it one of the largest military actions since World War 2. Also, President Joe Biden has narrowed his choices for Supreme Court to replace Justice Stephen Breyer.

CBS Capitol Correspondent Raquel Martin breaks down these events in this week’s Capitol Rundown.

You can watch her full coverage in the player above and read a short snippet below.

“Thursday after we saw Russia actually invade into Ukraine, President Biden [went] to the podium and announced some aggressive sanctions to try and isolate Moscow and their finances by targeting several banks. Some will say it didn’t go far and they’re challenging the White House to do more,” said Martin.

“There seems to be a consensus that Putin is still the enemy, and they want to punish him as much as possible to try … and help the Ukrainians.”

Martin also discussed Biden’s pick for Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson, a federal judge serving United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

“This fulfills a campaign promise to put the first Black woman on the United States’ highest court,” said Martin.

“Now what we know about her? 51 years old. She is from Miami. She has two degrees from Harvard and we know she has already received bipartisan support from Congress… That puts her in good positioning.”